Suspicious moment as Finn Balor subtly tries to cost Dominik Mysterio the Intercontinental Championship

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 11, 2025 00:52 GMT
Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix

Dominik Mysterio managed to retain his Intercontinental Championship at Backlash 2025. However, it wasn't without a freak moment where Finn Balor seemingly tried to cost him.

In the Men's Intercontinental Title match, there was the expected Judgment Day interference. Carlito came down the entrance ramp, and JD McDonagh and Finn Balor came out through the crowd from the sides of the ring. While the referee was distracted with Carlito, McDonagh had Penta held up, ready for a strike from Balor.

Finn Balor told McDonagh to wait so he could get the chair. By the time he did that, the referee caught him (and Balor very obviously knew this), but played dumb as he, McDonagh, and Carlito got ejected from ringside.

Ultimately, Dominik Mysterio retained the gold thanks to El Grande Americano's interference. Penta's pursuit of his first title in WWE will have to wait a bit longer.

The expression on Balor's face after the match told the whole story. It was far from that of a 'leader' who was happy with his fellow faction members and the success they had.

On the RAW after Backlash, Balor will be going up against none other than AJ Styles, who called him "Prince" last week.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

