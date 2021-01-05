Suzuki Gun's El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru retain IWGP Jr. Tag Titles at Wrestle Kingdom 15

In the first title match of Night 2 of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15, the Suzuki Gun duo of El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru retained the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.

Going up against the newly formed Jr. Heavyweight tag team of Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi, collectively known as One or Eight, the Suzuki Gun duo outlasted the challengers to register a big win.

Currently in their second reign as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, the Suzuki Gun duo marked a big win for themselves at the Tokyo Dome. What was also Master Wato's first-ever match at Wrestle Kingdom didn't quite exactly turn out the way he was hoping for.

Eventually, El Desperado hit the Pinche Loco on Taguchi to secure the win for Suzuki Gun. The match also marked the first big match Desperado was involved in since his BOSJ 2020 final loss to Hiromu Takahashi, and the Suzuki Gun Jr. Heavyweight certainly delivered at the Tokyo Dome.

What's next for El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru after loss to Suzuki Gun?

The Suzuki Gun Jr. Heavyweight duo won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at New Japan Road in September of 2020. The titles were vacated in the first place by the Roppongi 3K duo of SHO and YOH, and Desperado and Kanemaru would go on to beat the LIJ duo Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi in a tournament final to win the titles.

Now that the duo has started 2021 with a big win, Desperado and Kanemaru will look to replicate their first reign as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions when they held the belts for 304 days. However, as Rocky Romero and the rest of the commentary team mentioned, both Desperado and Kanemaru will look to focus on their singles career. The two Jr. Heavyweights, especially Desperado, in the past have proved that they belong in the Jr. Heavyweight Division.