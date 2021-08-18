Suzuki Gun's El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru win NJPW Super Jr. Tag League 2021 and demand a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Titles

The Suzuki Gun duo of El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru have won the NJPW Super Junior Tag League 2021. The former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions defeated the champion duo of El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori in the finals.

In doing so, Desperado and Kanemaru earned themselves a shot at the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. Not only did the former champions spoil Bullet Club's cutest tag team's final, but they now also have a guaranteed shot at their titles.

On the final day of the league, the team of Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato defeated Tiger Mask and Robbie Eagles. In doing so, Eagles, the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion, and his tag team partner, were unable to win the trophies. In turn, the winner of the Bullet Club vs. Suzuki Gun match would walk away as the winners of the entire league.

As expected, the final was full of shenanigans. In the closing stages, it did seem that Phantasmo and Ishimori had secured the win by pinning Desperado. But that wasn't the case, as the Bullet Club duo didn't realize that it was Kanemaru who was the legal man.

Kanemaru then hit a low-blow on Ishimori and rolled him up for the three count and the victory for Suzuki Gun. After the match, Desperado and Kanemaru simply walked away from the ring, without acknowledging the Super Jr. tag league trophies.

The Suzuki Gun duo of El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru are former three-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. The duo will aim to get their hands on the titles for the fourth time when they cross paths with El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori again.

It remains to be seen when the Bullet Club's cutest tag team will defend their titles against Desperado and Kanemaru. However, it can be expected that the two teams will cross paths in some way at Wrestle Grand Slam at The MetLife Dome.

