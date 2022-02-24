"It was a drastic change" - Sw3rve on the backstage reaction to NXT changes

Former WWE Superstar Sw3rve has opened up about the backstage reaction to the major changes made to WWE's developmental show NXT.

In 2012, NXT was formed in place of WWE's former developmental territory FCW. It became one of the most universally adored brands in professional wrestling, bringing several stars like Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Samoa Joe to WWE and putting on several classic TakeOver special events.

In 2021, however, it was announced that major changes would be made to the WWE developmental system. Gone were the indie-style matches and dark underground fight-club feel of the brand's black-and-gold era, and in its place came a more colorful version of the show.

Sw3rve "The Realest" was known as Isiah "Swerve" Scott during his time with the brand. In a new interview with WrestleTalk, he opened up about the backstage reaction to the changes, noting that attitudes towards certain things changed entirely within a short time.

“We started seeing the higher-ups come down more. We were seeing the guys in suits a lot more. The coaches started wearing suits instead of track jackets, they were asking for certain things of us this week that they were totally against the week before and the month before. It was a drastic change," SW3RVE said.

Sw3rve is a former champion in NXT

During his time on the former black-and-gold brand, Isiah "Swerve" Scott picked up a reign as North American Champion while working as a member of the Hit Row stable.

The group was brought to WWE's main roster as part of the 2021 draft, but every faction member was released within 20 days of the call-up.

NXT 2.0 continues in its new direction with Bron Breakker as the champion. Alongside dynamic new characters, they have also started featuring more prominent stars from the main roster like AJ Styles, Riddle, Dolph Ziggler etc.

What do you think of Sw3rve's comments? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy