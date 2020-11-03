Swear words used in an incredible Firefly Fun House segment on RAW

The latest edition of the Firefly Fun House on RAW was easily the best we've seen since Alexa Bliss got involved with the Fiend. It had swear words, Alexa Bliss' impeccable acting, and a tongue trick that managed to leave the fans eerily shocked.

What happened on this week's Firefly Fun House on RAW?

It was a special edition of the Firefly Fun House segment as it was dedicated to the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment, 'RKO.'

Abby 'The Witch' interrupted Wyatt and said that 'Orton can go f*** himself. The swear word was bleeped out, and Alexa Bliss told Abby that such foul language was banned inside the Firefly Fun House.

Abby 'The Witch' was in a horrible mood as she even told Alexa Bliss to go 'f*** herself.'

Bray Wyatt then focused his attention on Randy Orton, and he reminded everyone that the WWE Champion was once an evil man. Wyatt referenced the time when Orton burned down the Wyatt Family Compound. Bray mentioned that he created a new world with the ashes. Wyatt stated that 'he' never forgets, and The Fiend briefly appeared in flashes on the screen.

The Firefly Fun House then cut to Alexa Bliss, who revealed that she had a new trick for the fans. Bliss needed Wyatt's help, and he obliged by keeping his hand over her face. The glove on his hand had the word 'heal' on it.

The next scene had Alexa Bliss with a creepy red-tinted background. Alexa Bliss stuck her tongue out and some red liquid, which seemed to be blood, gradually oozed out of her mouth.

The terrifying image was followed by a surprised Wyatt saying 'holy sh**' before the segment came to an end.

The segment, as noted earlier, was downright horrifying that had several moments to unpack. Alexa Bliss' performance was on point once again. The former WWE Women's Champion is enjoying her new role, and it's translating to must-see TV segments.

Bray Wyatt also pushed his storyline with Randy Orton by mentioning his history with the reigning WWE Champion. And finally, Alexa Bliss' tongue trick took the entire firefly Fun House segment to a different level when it came to the angle's shock value.

