Former Champion comments on Triple H favored stars' recent return to WWE 

Former WWE Superstar Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott (a.k.a Swerve Strickland) recently commented on how his old group, Hit Row, is faring under Triple H.

Before being released by WWE in 2021, Scott was part of the Hip Hop enthused stable, alongside Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. Scott would go on to work for new promotion AEW, whilst the three other members were recently re-hired by WWE in light of The Game taking over the creative reigns of the company from Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Under The Ring, the current AEW Tag Team Champion was asked for his opinion regarding Hit Row's return to WWE.

"I'm happy to see where they're at now, I'm happy to see them in the mix, and I'm happy to see those three individuals getting a chance to perform again on that level. Under the Triple H regime, they have more of an opportunity to express to truly showcase all of what they can potentially do." H/T Wrestling Inc

Despite Hit Row no longer performing with Scott by their side, the trio have managed to connect with a strong portion of the WWE Universe, making them a key part of Friday Night SmackDown.

Top Dolla spoke with Triple H before his WWE return

Prior to him and his Hit Row teammates making a comeback to the company, the former NFL star received some words of reassurance from WWE's new Chief Content Officer.

During a recent interview on the Busted Open podcast, Top Dolla revealed that Hunter spoke to him stating that they would not be treated how they were prior to their release from WWE in 2021.

"In the conversations I had with Triple H, he was like, 'Man, I don’t know what happened before, and to be honest with you, I don’t care. It’s a new place. I want you to understand that you have a clean slate, there’s no hard feelings on this side, and I hope that you come with no hard feelings on your side.' To me, it was just like a breath of fresh air because it was like I was down, man. When we got released, I was like, Hit Row was hotter than anything in wrestling, period. I don’t care who you are," said Top Dolla. (H/T WrestleZone)

Top Dolla was one of the main attractions this past Friday on SmackDown in what was a show stealing an 8-man Tag Team match to decide the next number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

What are your thoughts on Triple H bringing back Hit Row to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far