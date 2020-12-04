Last night's edition of AEW Dynamite, which was promoted with the tagline of "Winter Is Coming", was a memorable affair from beginning to end. Kenny Omega became the new AEW World Champion to close out the show, and fans witnessed the debut of Sting, one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of this business. Tony Khan posted a tweet soon after, thanking AEW fans for watching the episode. Khan further mentioned how AEW beat NXT this week and provided the numbers to back up his claim.

AEW garnered 913,000 viewers, while NXT did 658,000. The tweet caught the eye of none other than RETRIBUTION member T-BAR, who hasn't shied away from taking jibes at AEW in the past. T-BAR responded to Tony Khan's tweet, by hinting that the show he was on bagged 1.74 million viewers. Check out the tweet below:

Tony Khan's tweet certainly didn't sit well with T-BAR

T-BAR wasn't thrilled with Tony Khan bragging about AEW beating NXT comfortably this week and decided to bring in RAW numbers to get back at the AEW President. WWE RAW did 1.74 million this week.

The show featured Ricochet taking on RETRIBUTION's Slapjack, which was marred with interference from T-BAR and others. RETRIBUTION is currently a mainstay on WWE TV and is steadily gaining steam as we move forward.