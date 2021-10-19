T-BAR teases returning back to his old gimmick

WWE superstar T-BAR has had a rocky start to his career on the main roster. The former member of the infamous faction, Retribution is currently part of WWE's tag team division with another fellow member, Mace. Things could however change for the former NXT superstar and he himself seemed to signal that on his Twitter.

T-BAR recently posted an image on his Twitter handle that could very well tease a return to his old gimmick, Dominik Dijakovic.

The image can be interpreted as a signal to T-BAR's old theme in WWE's black and gold brand, Feast Your Eyes.

T-BAR debuted on the main roster as a part of the faction Retribution along with few other NXT members. Retribution, however, disbanded in March 2021 after T-BAR and Mace turned against their leader Mustafa Ali. But even after Retribution disbanded, T-BAR continued teaming up with Mace.

The duo have teamed up in quite a few matches on the main roster but have not achieved much success and have been on the losing end for most of their matches.

With either man's career not going anywhere forward, this change to the old gimmick could certainly work wonders for the T-BAR.

T-BAR was known as Dominik Dijakovic in the NXT

While fans of the WWE main roster know him as T-BAR, he had a bit different name in NXT. Dominik Dijakovic was an integral part of the black and gold brand for three years and was a part of some of the best matches ever.

Dijakovic was also part of the famous WarGames match when he teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee against The Undisputed Era at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The match was indeed a feast for the eyes of those who watched it.

The rivalry between Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic was one of the best of modern day NXT with both men producing banger matches each time they faced one another. Despite going up against one another numerous times, there was always a mutual respect between the two superstars and a friendship outside the ring.

With the chances of T-BAR being Dominik Dijakovic again, could we see another run of matches against Keith Lee in the future on the main roster?

What do you think will become of Dominik Dijakovic's future in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

