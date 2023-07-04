A recent five-match losing streak for Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville did not stop them from becoming the next challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Tonight on RAW, a tag team turmoil match featuring Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, Emma & Nikki Cross, Tegan Nox & Dana Brooke, and Kayden Carter & Katana Chance took place.

Sonya and Chelsea proved to be a dominating tag team as they ran through all their opponents after starting the match. They defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in the end to earn their shot at Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's Women's Tag Team Championship.

This win came as a bit of a surprise since Chelsea Green and Sonya have been on a five-match losing streak. In fact, their last win came on the April 17 episode of RAW, when they defeated Candice LeRae and Michin.

The date for the Women's Tag Team Championship match is yet to be officially announced by WWE. This will be Liv and Raquel's first title defense since they won the titles at WWE Money in the Bank from Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Do you think Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green will win the Women's Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

