Tag team match involving The O.C. was postponed from WWE RAW

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, it was revealed that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were set to take on Mace and Mansoor of Maximum Male Models in a tag team match. However, the bout was postponed.

During the show, Chad Gable was looking for his tag team partner Otis in the back, as he was set to take on Ricochet in a singles match. However, the former Mr. Money in the Bank was spotted getting a spa treatment backstage.

Gable and Maxxine Dupri fought over Otis, but the former Heavy Machinery member chose to side with his Alpha Academy teammate, accompanying him for his match against Ricochet. That was after Chad Gable asked Maxxine Dupri about Maximum Male Models' scheduled tag team match against Gallows and Anderson.

She stated that the bout was postponed after Mace exposed his collarbone. The former IWGP Tag Team Champions haven't competed as a team on RAW since January. The leader of The O.C., AJ Styles, is currently out of action due to injury.

He's one of the top superstars in WWE, and it'll be interesting to see when he makes his return to the company.

Which team would you like to see The O.C face when they return to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

