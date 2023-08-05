Tag team has a whole new look on WWE SmackDown after turning heel

WWE saw an enormous change this week as a long-time face team turned heel, interrupting a match to cause utter destruction. While they were assaulting The Brawling Brutes and Gallows and Anderson, they were also showcasing their new look in front of the live audience for the first time.

Over the last few weeks, The Street Profits were seen talking to Bobby Lashley multiple times. At that point, it was obvious that there was some change coming.

Last week, Lashley had commented on needing to give Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins a new look, with both Ford and Lashley looking pointedly at Dawkins in his hoody. Now, that's exactly what's happened.

Much like the Hurt Business, Lashley's old faction, The Street Profits were wearing suits and shirts. It seems that Lashley has brought a touch of class to his new group. While Ford was wearing a shirt and a suit later, Dawkins had on a shirt. This is a whole new Street Profits.

The two decimated both teams after interrupting their WWE SmackDown match and left them lying. At the head of the ramp, Lashley joined them, also wearing a suit. It seems that he knows what he's doing and he has plans for the new faction, that he's clearly leading at this time.

Fans will have to wait to see what's next for the team.

Who do you think the WWE team will go after next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

