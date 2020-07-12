Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. crowned new IWGP Tag Team Champions at NJPW Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling has crowned new IWGP Tag Team Champions at their annual Dominion event. The Suzuki-gun team of Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr., also known as Dangerous Tekkers, won the titles from Golden Ace (Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi) at NJPW Dominion in a hard-fought match.

NJPW Dominion saw Tanahashi and Ibushi defending their titles for the first time after winning them at New Japan Road on February 21.

After suffering weeks of attacks from ZSJ and Taichi, Tanahashi and Ibushi started by striking first before the bell had even rung. But despite the Golden Ace's new fire, they were unable to fight off ZSJ and Taichi, who worked to keep them separated throughout the match.

With the referee down, Taichi had managed to use the Iron Fingers from Hell on Ibushi, but he wasn't able to connect on Tanahashi, who ducked before Taichi could take back control and hit a suplex.

With Ibushi out, Taichi then held Tanahashi in place as Zack hit both of his legs with multiple dragonscrews.

Taichi then hit a high kick before Zack executed the Zack driver for the victory and the titles at NJPW Dominion.

This is the first time Dangerous Tekkers have held the Tag Team Championship. Taichi previously held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship twice, once with Taka Michinoku and then with Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Taichi is also a former NEVER Openweight Champion, while this is ZSJ's first gold in New Japan.

What else happened at NJPW Dominion?

Elsewhere at NJPW Dominion, Shingo Takagi defeated SHO to retain his NEVER Openweight Championship.

But the real talking point of the night was the final match, which saw EVIL defeat Tetsuya Naito to win both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental championships.

At the New Japan Cup final the night prior, EVIL had defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the tournament and face LIJ stablemate Naito. But when Naito offered him a congratulatory fist bump, EVIL answered with a 'Too Sweet,' revealing himself as Bullet Club's newest member.

At NJPW Dominion, EVIL defeated Naito with help from another new Bullet Club member Dick Togo, who disguised himself as LIJ's Bushi.

EVIL was then confronted by his former LIJ stablemate Takahashi who challenged him for both or either of his titles.