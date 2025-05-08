"Take your butt to work" - WWE champion Angelo Dawkins fires public warning; shares important PSA

Reigning WWE Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits recently warned fans who continuously bother wrestlers in public. It has been a problem for many WWE stars over the years, with Dawkins sharing his wild story to warn some fans about their unacceptable behavior.

Kevin Owens recently made headlines when he called out unruly fans in an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Several WWE stars have been caught by a mob that wants autographs at airports.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez on his UNLIKELY podcast, Angelo Dawkins shared a bad experience from last year.

"I had an encounter last year. This is the craziest encounter. They caught me at a real bad time, so I'm with my wife and my kid. They got a flight that day, and I'm like, 'All right. I got to go pick up another bag 'cause I need an extra bag to put all my stuff in.’ So there's fans outside the hotel, they like, 'Hey, can you sign?' I was like, 'Hey, yo. Look, I'm in a time crunch right now. Let me go knock this out. When I get back, I'll take care of y'all.' They was like, 'All right, cool.'"

Dawkins called it his worst fan experience ever because he was with his wife and kid.

"A block later, some dude that was in that squad runs up to me saying, 'Hey. Yo, Dawks. I can't wait. I need you to sign it now.' I'm like, 'Nah, bro. I'll catch you back at the hotel. I'm in a rush. It can't wait.' He's like, 'I need you to sign it now. I got work.' I was like, 'Take your butt to work then, bro. I got to go.' And so my wife was just like, ‘Angelo, just sign it.’ I was like, 'No, I'm not signing it.' That enables bro," Dawkins said. [4:25 - 5:18]

Angelo Dawkins added that he returned to the hotel lobby after taking care of his errands for his wife and son. Dawkins signed autographs and interacted with the fans. He remembered the guy who followed him and his family, and put him on his blacklist.

Angelo Dawkins comments on missing WrestleMania 41

In an appearance on the popular podcast It Is What It Is after WrestleMania 41, Angelo Dawkins commented on the Street Profits missing the biggest event of the year. Dawkins was composed and understood that not all stars could be booked for WrestleMania.

"I'd be lying if I said I don’t wanna ride the pine, but sometimes you’ve got to play your role, you’ve got to ride the bench sometimes," Dawkins said. [H/T: Fightful]

Dawkins and Montez Ford proved that they should have been at WrestleMania when they had one of the greatest TLC matches in WWE history on the post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown. They defended their WWE Tag Team Championship against the Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.

