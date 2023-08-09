"Take my word" - 37-year-old WWE Superstar vows not to "waste" the opportunity to dethrone Gunther

WWE Superstar Gunther is amid an incredible run as the Intercontinental Champion, defeating top names like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Chad Gable is next in line to challenge for the gold and vows not to waste the opportunity to dethrone the Imperium leader.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable locked horns with Gunther. The latter claimed that he would beat his opponent within five minutes. However, the Intercontinental Champion could not defeat Gable within the given period. The Ring General demanded extra time and ultimately bested the Alpha Academy member.

In a recent interview with SESCOOPS, Chad Gable said that if he got another opportunity to face the Imperium leader, he wouldn't waste it.

"If that thing with Gunther turns into something bigger, or a bigger opportunity for me, take my word, believe me when I say I’m not going to waste it." [1:23 - 1:31]

Interestingly, on this week's edition of RAW, Gable defeated three other stars to become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. He is now set to challenge Gunther soon.

WWE Superstar Chad Gable wants to prove himself as a "singles guy" after fighting against Gunther

In the same interview, Gable said that he has consistently been asking WWE for an opportunity to prove himself as a singles competitor. He also feels ready to embark on a successful solo run.

"So, you know, all I’ll say is I’ve been asking for a long, long time to prove myself as a singles guy. I’ve felt ready for a long time. I’ve surveyed the scene. I keep a close eye on everybody, and when I say I’m ready – I’m not gonna say I’m the best. I’ve got a lot (...) I’ve got to prove myself to do that, but I believe in myself, I believe that I can prove that," added Gable. [1:03 - 1:21]

Several fans want to see Chad Gable win singles gold after his recent performances in the ring. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for "Master" Gable and The Ring General's budding feud.

