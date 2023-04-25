Fans have not taken kindly to Chavo Guerrero Jr., questioning Rey Mysterio's recent tributes to Eddie Guerrero on WWE TV across multiple tweets.

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero took a shot at Rey Mysterio earlier today, implying that the WWE Hall of Famer has been using the late Eddie Guerrero's name for money.

The tweet challenged Rey's intentions behind the recent surge in tributes being paid to Eddie by Mysterio on WWE TV:

Chavo tweeted:

"If Rey Mysterio is really mentioning the Guerrero name only in tribute ¬ to line his own pockets with cash, maybe he’ll donate some of that money to charity,or even better,how about to Eddie’s daughters.That will show myself &the fans that hes not p****ituting the family name."

Wrestling fans are not pleased with Chavo's approach to the matter. While many suggest that social media isn't the best place to address the situation, others believe the accusation does not hold any ground.

However, some fans believe that this might be a work.

Erin McCarthy @cenarockswwe @mexwarrior @reymysterio He’s not using Eddie’s name. Eddie and Rey were best friends. That’s why he pay tribute to him at wrestlemania. That’s why Rey brought back the LWO @mexwarrior @reymysterio He’s not using Eddie’s name. Eddie and Rey were best friends. That’s why he pay tribute to him at wrestlemania. That’s why Rey brought back the LWO

pau @316REIGNS @mexwarrior @reymysterio rey has done more to honor eddie’s legacy than you or vickie ever have. what he’s doing to keep his name alive is beautiful. you’re disgusting & eddie most likely wouldn’t tolerate this behavior @mexwarrior @reymysterio rey has done more to honor eddie’s legacy than you or vickie ever have. what he’s doing to keep his name alive is beautiful. you’re disgusting & eddie most likely wouldn’t tolerate this behavior

Moe @thegreatmoe @mexwarrior @reymysterio Eddie loved Rey, with all due respect, take it up with him, stuff like this shouldn’t be on social media. @mexwarrior @reymysterio Eddie loved Rey, with all due respect, take it up with him, stuff like this shouldn’t be on social media. https://t.co/prVumeRTLo

OnTheMatAndInTheRing @OnMatAndInRing @mexwarrior @reymysterio We all know Rey isn’t hurting for money. C’mon now, why not just speak to him in private? Instead trying to drag his name through the mud. Smh sad @mexwarrior @reymysterio We all know Rey isn’t hurting for money. C’mon now, why not just speak to him in private? Instead trying to drag his name through the mud. Smh sad

laura ʚɞ @uceyjuicyy @mexwarrior @reymysterio why are you being so toxic? If anything ur bringing negative light to his name @mexwarrior @reymysterio why are you being so toxic? If anything ur bringing negative light to his name

jas ᥫ᭡ @bankonjas @mexwarrior @reymysterio it’s the way you’re the ONLY one who thinks rey is doing this for money @mexwarrior @reymysterio it’s the way you’re the ONLY one who thinks rey is doing this for money

Rey Mysterio has been paying homage to Eddie Guerrero on WWE TV for years

Following Guerrero's passing, Mysterio included multiple moves from Eddie's moveset to his own as a tribute to the former champion. Mysterio often uses some antics synonymous with Eddie Guerrero and often talks about the late legend in his promos or interviews.

Guerrero's impact on the Mysterios was an integral part of the recent feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Eddie was mentioned multiple times, and at WrestleMania, Rey even came out to Guerrero's theme song "Viva la Raza."

Mysterio said in a post-WrestleMania interview:

"And then to mix it up into Viva La Raza - the representation of the representer, the fullest representer of Hispanics, Eddie Guerrero. It's incredible. I walked into that match very emotional and a lot of my work tonight was in honour of Eddie Guerrero," said Rey. [H/T SEScoops]

Rey and Chavo have worked together and were known to be on good terms before the latter's tweet earlier today. It remains to be seen what comes of this, but it feels like Chavo will be doubling down on his words.

Do you agree with Chavo's take? Let us know what you think of the situation in the comments section below.

