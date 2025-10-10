Tama Tonga breaks silence after returning on WWE SmackDown and joining forces wtih top faction

Tama Tonga is back and once again a member of Solo Sikoa's faction. Following his triumphant return on this week's SmackDown, the former WWE Tag Team Champion broke his silence on social media.Tonga returned during Sami Zayn's United States Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura. The former champion answered Zayn's open challenge. But the match ended abruptly, courtesy of Tonga, who ambushed Nakamura. Post-match, Tonga and the rest of MFT assaulted Zayn.On X, Tonga sent a three-word message and shared a selfie while wearing the face paint that he and the rest of the MFT had on SmackDown.&quot;I am Back.&quot; wrote Tonga.Check out Tonga's post on X:Tama Tonga became the WWE Tag Team Champions with Jacob Fatu. The night before SummerSlam 2024, they dethroned #DIY to win the titles. The win marked Tama's first championship win in the WWE, as he later went on to hold the titles alongside his brother Tonga Loa.Tama Tonga is back with Solo Sikoa and his brothersTama Tonga has reunited with Solo Sikoa and his brothers, Tonga Loa and Talla Tonga. This was, in fact, the first time Tama allied with Talla on WWE television. They were previously part of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling.The former WWE Tag Team Champion debuted on the first SmackDown post-WrestleMania XL. He became the first member to join Sikoa's Bloodline, helping the now-former Tribal Chief to boot Jimmy Uso out of the faction.Since his debut, Tama has become a vital member of Sikoa's group. However, during Sikoa's dissension with Jacob Fatu, he opted to side with The Samoan Werewolf before being written off WWE television after he was assaulted by LA Knight. Later on tonight's SmackDown, Tama and the rest of MFT had a staredown with The Wyatt Sicks after they successfully retained the WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits. Sikoa came face-to-face with Nikki Cross in an intense exchange between the two members.