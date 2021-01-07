Tama Tonga claims WWE's cease and desist to Bullet Club was a lie

In the first episode of AEW New Year's Smash, former members of the Bullet Club once again reunited for the first time in about five years. The likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and The Good Brothers closed the show with a Too Sweet and sent the entire pro wrestling world into a frenzy.

That being said, one man who wasn't too pleased with the reunion is Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga. The newly crowned IWGP Tag Team Champion took to Twitter and slammed his former stablemates for betraying the faction members. Fellow BC OG Bad Luck Fale also responded to the Too Sweet reunion by questioning the cease and desist that was sent to The Young Bucks and co. a few years ago by WWE.

Here is what Bad Luck Fale tweeted out:

Cease and desist!? #Toosweet that — Rogue General (@TOKSFALE) January 7, 2021

In response to Fale's tweet, Tama claimed that the cease and desist sent to the Bullet Club members by WWE was a complete lie.

I love that lie https://t.co/514C0ZndTu — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) January 7, 2021

Almost three years ago, when The Young Bucks were still a part of the Bullet Club and worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling, WWE decided to send the duo a cease and desist letter. The move made by WWE would prevent Matt and Nick Jackson from doing the Too Sweet hand gesture on-screen. This led the brothers, along with the rest of The Elite members, to come up with the One Sweet hand gesture.

Bullet Club's controversial history with WWE

In the past, members of Bullet Club have had their fair share of issues with several Superstars from the WWE roster. One of the most talked-about controversies surrounding the group was when the likes of Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks "invaded" Monday Night RAW and clicked a selfie with Jimmy Jacobs.

Jacobs, who was a WWE employee at the time, was eventually fired from the company due to the incident. BC OG Tama Tonga also engaged himself in a social media altercation with current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, in what was another popular controversy caused by the Bullet Club.

The group is currently in red hot form in NJPW, with Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships for the 7th time. However, faction leader Jay White's loss in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 15 has caused a lot of stir within the pro wrestling world, especially after Switchblade claimed to have quit after his loss to Kota Ibushi.