Tama Tonga on heat with Enzo Amore over 'pure disrespect' the former WWE star showed

Enzo Amore is not a star who rubs too many people the right way. In fact, it may be safe to say that Enzo Amore has made a career out of angering other stars, be it in WWE or outside in other wrestling promotions. One such wrestler, who was less than happy with Enzo Amore's actions, was none other than Tama Tonga on NJPW.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet (h/t 411 Mania), Tama Tonga opened up about what he thought of Enzo Amore and how he had reacted when Enzo Amore had hopped the rails at the G1 Supercard to interject himself and Big Cass into the proceedings.

Enzo Amore's heat with Tama Tonga over disrespect former WWE star showed

At the 2019 G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in 2019, Enzo Amore and Big Cass hopped the rail and got into a brawl with Bully Ray and the Briscoes. Talking about the moment, Tama Tonga revealed that he was extremely angry with the 'pure disrespect' that Enzo Amore showed on that occasion. However, he blamed Ring Of Honor for the stunt more than Amore himself.

“I was f**king p**sed. I was very f**king p**sed. I wasn’t mad at them, no I wasn’t mad at them, I was f**king p**sed off at ROH for pulling a stunt like that and not letting New Japan know. This ain’t your f**king show. You don’t disrespect us like that. That’s just pure disrespect to come on somebody else’s show, not tell them what you’re going to do, and you just pull it off like it’s your fucking show, so yeah, I was very f**king upset.”

Tama Tonga went on to talk about how things worked differently in Japan and in the culture respect was important. However, he did say that he did not hold a grudge with Enzo Amore.

“It’s just business. That’s the way I look at it, it’s all business. I think, off the record, on the record, whatever, he’s got a talent for the mic. I can’t say that about his in-ring, but hey, if he wants to give a go, let’s go.”