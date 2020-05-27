The OC (Luke Gallows, AJ Styles, and Karl Anderson)

In early 2016, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows left the Bullet Club to sign for WWE. Their departure from The Biz Cliz also marked the end of their tenure under New Japan Pro Wrestling, as three of Bullet Club's top names left a huge void in the faction.

In a recent interview with njpw1972, Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga opened up on further details regarding Styles, Anderson, and Gallows' departure from NJPW for WWE and what the three men told their fellow stablemates prior to leaving NJPW.

Tama Tonga on what AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows told the Bullet Club prior to their departure for WWE

According to 'The Good Bad Guy', the period when the trio was leaving for WWE was a very uncertain time. The Bullet Club members had a meeting in their hotel where The OC claimed that they were definitely sad and unsure about their decision.

Tama further claimed that he was on the same boat as Styles, Anderson, and Gallows and was also unsure about his very own decision of sticking with NJPW and the Bullet Club, and there were rumors of him leaving, as well.

"They were really uncertain times. We had a meeting in the hotel, and they told us. It was definitely sad, definitely unsure. You have to remember, I was on the same boat. There were rumors about me, I wasn’t even sure if I was going to stay."- said Tonga.

Tonga further said that eventually he realized what Styles and co. were trying to do and that he strongly believed in what the Bullet Club had in mind for New Japan Pro Wrestling. According to him, in the end, Styles, Anderson, and Gallows were just another "hurdle" that the Bullet Club had to overcome.

"In the end, I still strongly believed in what we were trying to do, and what we were building here in New Japan. I believed that strongly enough to stay, and at that point, Karl, Gallows, AJ leaving was just another hurdle that we had to overcome."

How things have changed for the Bullet Club since Styles and others' departure?

After the departure of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows for WWE, the Bullet Clu recruited some of the top names in the business, such as the likes of Jay White, Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, and co.

As for AJ Styles, 'The Phenomenal One' is currently thriving in WWE, whereas, Anderson and Gallows, despite all their success, were released by WWE, earlier in the year.