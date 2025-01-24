  • home icon
Tama Tonga sends four-word message to WWE Superstar after teasing major changes to The Bloodline

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 24, 2025 15:21 GMT
The Bloodline could undergo major changes (Image Credits: WWE.com)
The Bloodline on SmackDown (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Tama Tonga has teased a major change within The Bloodline ahead of this week's WWE SmackDown. He also sent a message to former WWE United States Champion LA Knight.

The Bloodline could undergo major changes after Solo Sikoa refused to break his silence on last week's SmackDown. The now-former Tribal Chief lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns and walked out of the arena without saying a word.

LA Knight also ambushed The Bloodline before getting outnumbered on the blue brand last week. However, he was saved by Braun Strowman, who came to The Megastar's aid. Now Tonga and Knight are set for a singles match on SmackDown this week.

On X (fka Twitter), Tonga sent a message to Knight ahead of their match. The former WWE Tag Team Champion remains confident.

"With everybody sayin’ Yeyeyeyeyeyeyeye" wrote Tonga

Check out Tonga's tweet:

Knight has been feuding with The Bloodline for several months. He also had issues with The OG Bloodline amid his feud with Roman Reigns, whom he previously failed to dethrone as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The 42-year-old superstar failed to regain the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura after interference by Tonga and Fatu.

Mark Henry claimed that LA Knight has no momentum courtesy of WWE's recent booking

Mark Henry believes LA Knight has no momentum and discussed his rematch with Shinsuke Nakamura. He called out the creative team's booking.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry said:

"It's amazing how they put two guys that are kind of like in the same boat against each other. They're both trying to climb to the top, but they haven't exactly put the best story with those guys. I've seen some smearing of — not boos, but like, lack of interest in their matches. I'm not making it up. I'm not hating on them. I like both of them, actually. I mean, I wish that there would be different things done."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for LA Knight and The Bloodline on the blue brand.

