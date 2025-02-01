Tama Tonga sends a two-word message on behalf of Jacob Fatu ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Speaking on behalf of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga shared a two-word message on social media ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Tonga and Fatu haven't confirmed their status for the Men's 'Rumble Match.

Tonga and Fatu were in action on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. They teamed up against the duo of LA Knight and Damian Priest. The babyfaces picked up the victory after The Street King hit Tonga with the South of Heaven.

Tonga posted a photo of himself and Fatu on X (fka Twitter) and shared a two-word message on behalf of The Samoan Werewolf.

"Gang Gang #RoyalRumble," wrote Tonga.

Trending

Check out Tonga's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Tonga and Fatu have faithfully represented The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's tutelage alongside the currently injured Tonga Loa. Sikoa recently lost the Tribal Combat Match to Roman Reigns on the RAW Netflix premiere. Meanwhile, Loa tore a bicep during the Men's WarGames Match and was ruled out of action indefinitely.

Freddie Prinze Jr. comments on Jacob Fatu's chances of winning the WWE Royal Rumble

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Jacob Fatu will not win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer for the Stamford-based promotion said he believed that The Samoan Werewolf would make the final four but not win the entire thing.

"No way," Freddie reacted to Jacob Fatu as a potential winner of the 2025 Royal Rumble. "I think he'll be in the final four, but I don't know if he's going to win."

Fatu was in action against Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event in only his second-ever singles match in WWE. While The Samoan Werewolf lost the contest, he had the last laugh after leaving The Monster of All Monsters in a bloody mess.

Since debuting, the 32-year-old superstar has terrorized the WWE roster and continues to wreak havoc. He also stated that he was only "getting started" following Solo Sikoa's loss in The Tribal Combat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback