"You ain't the savior for this company" - Bullet Club OG Tama Tonga warns five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion

Tama Tonga has sent out a message to G1 Climax 31 winner Kazuchika Okada. The Bullet Club OG took to Twitter to write that Okada isn't the savior of New Japan Pro Wrestling and only knows how to make it rain "on rainy days."

Following Okada's backstage comments after a recent NJPW show, Tama Tonga felt provoked and hence sent out the following message for The Rainmaker:

Kazuchika Okada has been warned by Tama Tonga

As seen in the screengrab above, the Bullet Club star definitely isn't the biggest fan of The Rainmaker, whom he also went on to label as a "young boy." Tama's explicit tweet can be seen at this link.

Tama Tonga will face Kazuchika Okada at Power Struggle 2021

Tama Tonga is currently scheduled to have a match against Kazuchika Okada at Power Struggle 2021, which will take place on November 6. The Bullet Club star will challenge for Okada's G1 Climax briefcase and will aim to ruin Okada's chances of headlining next year's Wrestle Kingdom 16.

At this year's G1 Climax 31, Tama Tonga was the only wrestler who defeated Okada and pinned him successfully throughout the tournament. With a win over The Rainmaker, Tonga earned eligibility to challenge for Okada's contract and now has the chance of even potentially headlining next year's Wrestle Kingdom.

In the finals of the G1 Climax 31, Okada defeated Kota Ibushi after the match was forced to be called off by referee Red Shoes. A Phoenix Splash from the top rope saw Ibushi land on his shoulders and hence the referee had no other option but to call off the match instantly.

In doing so, Okada won his third G1 Climax trophy and Ibushi has now been sidelined for two months. The Rainmaker, who also wants to bring back the IWGP V4 Heavyweight Championship, will aim to avenge his loss against the former IWGP Tag Team Champion at Power Struggle.

