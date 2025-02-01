Tama Tonga has a staredown with two top champions on SmackDown; sends an interesting message

Tama Tonga made his intentions known on this week's edition of SmackDown. Along with Jacob Fatu, they're currently the two only active members of The New Bloodline. While Fatu made a statement earlier, Tama Tonga made one himself backstage on the blue brand in a segment involving two top champions.

As you probably know, The New Bloodline isn't in its strongest state right now, yet Jacob Fatu has singlehandedly been making them more relevant than Solo Sikoa did even when trying. This week in a backstage segment, Tama Tonga was with Jacob Fatu when he took a small deviation from their path.

He stopped by where the WWE Tag Team Titles were kept and looked at the belts that he once held. DiY, the current champions who were coming off a humiliating defeat on SmackDown, confronted him and things got heated. Tama responded with his signature "Yayayayaya" and DiY walked away.

On the final SmackDown before Royal Rumble, Tama and Jacob Fatu got into an altercation with the newest signing of the blue brand - Damian Priest. They got into a brawl that was interrupted by LA Knight, setting up the main event of the night.

Tama and Fatu would go up against Priest and Knight in the main event.

It's clear that Tama wants the gold back, whether there's Solo or no Solo.

