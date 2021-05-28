"Vince hates it" - Tamina discloses what she said to Nia Jax while pinning her to win the tag titles

Tamina has revealed that she thanked Nia Jax and said “I love you” while pinning her to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Natalya and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the May 14 episode of WWE SmackDown to win the titles for the first time. Tamina picked up the victory for her team by pinning Jax – her real-life cousin – after a Superfly Splash.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Tamina explained that Vince McMahon “hates it” when superstars turn their heads during pinfalls. However, she made an exception because she wanted to have a heartfelt moment with Jax.

"I grabbed her leg and I turned my head," Tamina said. "You can watch it back and see it. Vince hates it because he doesn’t want you to do that. You’ve gotta be pinning and show your emotions, like, ‘Argh!’ But I turned my head, my hair kind of came over, and I just said, ‘Thank you, sis.’ She goes, ‘I love you.’ I said ‘I love you’ back, and then it was two, three. That’s why when you see me crying the way I was crying, because I couldn’t believe, and I was so grateful to her and Shayna because it was such a struggle."

Excluding her brief 24/7 Championship reign, Tamina had not previously held a title during her 11-year WWE career. She received a standing ovation after making her way back through the curtain after the match.

What’s next for Natalya and Tamina?

Before their SmackDown win, Natalya and Tamina failed to win the titles at WrestleMania 37

Natalya also appeared on the latest episode of Renee Paquette’s podcast. She said the new Women’s Tag Team Champions are prepared to face anyone, including NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Natalya and Tamina retained their titles in the main event of this week’s RAW against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The show ended with Baszler threatening Jax’s sidekick, Reginald, to set up a match between the two for next week’s episode.

