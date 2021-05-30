"This man is a mastermind"-Tamina heaps praise on WWE producer

Tamina and Natalya recently had one of the biggest moments of their careers when they won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. The booking for this was done extremely well, and is just one in many cases of WWE making the right decisions when it comes to its Women's Division.

The producers in WWE have been receiving a lot of credit lately for the matches they have produced in the Women's Division. Given the talent on the roster, this comes as no surprise.

However, among all the producers, one who has been receiving a lot of praise is Natalya's husband TJ Wilson (AKA Tyson Kidd).

Natalya and her tag team partner Tamina recently appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette where they discussed the impact Wilson has had on the division. Tamina paid the highest compliment to Wilson, referring to him as a "mastermind".

"This man is a mastermind behind everything we all do, and he gets every single girl. That’s what the difference is. He knows everyone’s moves, he knows how to protect, he knows how to make everything great and amazing. I really don’t know what we’d do without TJ. That’s the whole point to this whole thing. He is that mastermind behind it all and he executes everything and he gives us that confidence to come through with whatever it is we put together. That’s him and he’s like that. He is a strong a** man. He is a real man in that sense, but he loves and gives everything to us. Everything." said Tamina (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Tamina credited TJ Wilson for helping the women execute every move they do in the ring, and claims that the women's division wouldn't be where it is today without him.

Tamina and Nia Jax shared a heartfelt moment during her championship win

Tamina's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship win was the first title win of her WWE career. It was an emotional moment for the WWE Superstar and one that she shared with her cousin, and opponent, Nia Jax.

Tamina recently revealed that she exchanged words with Nia Jax when she pinned her to win the championship. The SmackDown star thanked Jax and the duo exchanged 'I love you's' as Jax was pinned for the three count.

It was a heartfelt moment between the two family members, despite their heated arguments on Twitter.

It's always great to see such camaraderie between WWE Superstars.

What are your thoughts on Tamina and Natalya's historic win? How long do you think they can hold the belts? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!