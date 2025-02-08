Tamina Snuka drops cryptic message following recent WWE releases; fans left concerned

WWE has let go of a host of stars over the past 24 hours with names like Blair Davenport, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Cedric Alexander, AOP, Paul Ellering, Isla Dawn, and Giovanni Vinci all being released. Meanwhile, Sonya Deville's contract was not renewed.

Many WWE stars have reacted to these recent releases from the Stamford-based promotion, with some of them coming as major shocks. While the wrestling world reacts to this news Tamina Snuka who hasn't been seen on TV for more than two years has also shared a message.

Snuka took to her Instagram account to send a cryptic message. She shared a photograph of a diary that had a note stuck to it that read, "FROM MY HEART COMES MY VOICE..." The veteran's social media post left several fans confused. Some wondered whether it was a reaction to the recent releases, while some thought she was also released from the promotion, while others were curious if this was an update on her future.

Trending

Check out her Instagram post below:

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Many of the comments stated that they missed Tamina, while others were confused as to where she has been for the past two years and if she would ever return to television.

Will Tamina Snuka ever become part of WWE's Bloodline?

One of the main reasons many fans believed Tamina had remained a part of the company was because there was a chance that she could be united with Roman Reigns and his Bloodline on SmackDown.

With Jey Uso set to main event WrestleMania 41 after his recent Men's Royal Rumble victory and Solo Sikoa's future with the faction unknown, the future of The Bloodline storyline remains a mystery. However, it does appear that there were never any real plans to add a female member to the faction, despite the fact that names like Naomi, Nia Jax, and Tamina were seemingly happy to be added to the mix.

It's unclear what the future holds for Tamina, but Nia Jax noted that she had made her WWE return in 2023 because she was told that it would be Tamina's final Royal Rumble, and The Irresistible Force, being close to the 47-year-old, wanted to be part of it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback