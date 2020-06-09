Tamina Snuka reveals new gimmick, cuts an insane promo from the mental hospital

The Superstar has completely lost it in the new video posted on Twitter!

Tamina is set to unleash a montser on Friday nights on SmackDown.

Tamina has a new gimmick.

Tamina Snuka has snapped, and we mean in the most maniacal way imaginable. The 42-year-old Superstar tweeted a video in which she was shown trapped in a straight jacket inside a mental hospital.

The SmackDown Superstar cut a deranged promo about how she gave ten years to this (wrestling) and got nothing in return. She issued a warning about the arrival of a monster, and going by the look and feel of the video; we trust her to deliver something big. Check it out:

That was...something!

A fresh start for Tamina

A gimmick change was long overdue for Tamina, who signed a WWE contract way back in 2010. The daughter of the late great Jimmy Snuka debuted alongside The Usos as a heel, and even though she was involved in the Divas Championship picture during the first few years of her career, Tamina never cemented herself at the top of the women's division.

Various injuries haven't helped the progression of her career either, but the past few months have undoubtedly been quite promising.

She was drafted to SmackDown in 2019, and surprisingly, she was given a Women's title shot recently. Tamina effectively turned babyface after a very long time in her feud against Sasha Banks and Bayley.

The SmackDown Women's Champion defeated Tamina at Money in the Bank, and the loss seems to have contributed to the unexpected change in Tamina's demeanor.

Tamina has been with the company for ten years, but she's never flexed her creative muscles and been given an opportunity to showcase a diverse character. She was always pushed as the big bland monster heel, which was notable from the fact that she was once AJ Lee's bodyguard.

The new character looks promising on paper, but we've all seen fresh characters fizzle away due to lack of continuity and backing from the WWE management. It's refreshing to see WWE give Tamina the opportunity to try out something different, but will a gimmick of being a lunatic monster work? Based on the video, do you think Tamina can pull this off? Let us know your thoughts and predictions for Tamina Snuka's new character in the comments section.