Tamina takes aim at WWE champion in passionate rant on Talking Smack

On Friday Night SmackDown, Natalya and Tamina registered a clean win over WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The match's finish saw Tamina headbutting Baszler and hitting a Superfly Splash before covering her clean for the three-count. Subsequently, it would appear as if the duo will soon challenge for the gold again.

During WWE Talking Smack after the show, Natalya and Tamina emerged for a brief but powerful segment. The latter then showcased one of the most passionate promos of her WWE career:

"Nattie, I got this," Tamina said. "I don't really need to address Shayna. You may be a great Mixed Martial Artist, but I've got The Dungeon on my side, and nobody beats that sharpshooter. You hear what I'm saying?"

Tamina then turned her attention to Baszler's partner, Nia Jax:

"But now I'm going to sit here and address you, Nia... sis," Tamina added. "You have disrespected me. You may not think I know what I'm doing, but I have come here with passion. I don't care if you have been here and you think you know better than me, but you don't. This is our place [screams], do you hear me?! Do you feel my passion?!"

All the signs point towards a potential Women's Tag Team title showdown at WrestleMania Backlash. Natalya, for one, believes she and Tamina are more than worthy of a shot.

Natalya calls for a WWE Women's Tag Team title shot

Before she was interrupted by the disgruntled Tamina, Natalya made a statement of intent herself.

Natalya told hosts Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman that the duo have "proven" they are now in line for another title match:

"So, I'm just going to get right to the point," Natalya said. "I have a lot that I want to get off my chest. We're not only statement-makers, bone-breakers, title-takers, but we have more than proven that we deserve a shot at the [Women's] Tag Team Championships."

The Queen of Harts and Tamina were unsuccessful against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 37. However, after a clean win against the champions this week, it could soon be their time to bear the silverware.

