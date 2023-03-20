Taya Valkyrie confesses frustration with one confusing aspect of John Morrison's wrestling career

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison's wife and recent AEW debutant Taya Valkyrie admitted that her husband's constant name change in every wrestling promotion confuses her.

Taya Valkyrie has officially joined All Elite Wrestling, making her debut on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. She confronted Jade Cargill, challenging for the latter's TBS Championship. Valkyrie, who is a renowned star in the world of wrestling, is a former IMPACT Knockouts Champion and the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Outside of the ring, she's married to fellow wrestler John Hennigan, whose ever-changing last name depends on where he's wrestling at the time, which has become a running joke.

For instance, in MLW, he goes by his real name John Hennigan, but he has also been known as John Morrison (WWE), Johnny Impact (IMPACT Wrestling), and Johnny Elite (AEW), among others.

In an interview with WrestleZone, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion admitted to being puzzled by Johnny's various monikers. When asked about whether their current run in MLW will be the first time together in the promotion, Valkyrie was confused thanks to the former John Morrison's several names in the past.

"I don't know, maybe? I'd have to kinda look back and really think about it because the name changes perpetually non-stop. He's just John, Johnny to me. That's all that matters. Johnny Husband," Valkyrie said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Check out the full video below:

Taya Valkyrie suggested a wrestling name for John Morrison

The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion always refers to her husband as John or Johnny at work instead of his full wrestling name, regardless of the occasion.

Taya Valkyrie mentioned in the same interview that she had suggested another name for him in the past, Johnny Valkyrie. While it hasn't manifested yet, she hopes it will at some point, and Johnny will be able to use it.

"I pitched it! I told him 'I just think that you should just be Johnny Valkyrie.' It makes sense ... I will continue to push for that," she continued. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

While former WWE Superstar John Morrison is currently signed to MLW, the 39-year-old is looking to make a name for herself in Tony Khan's AEW. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for the couple.

