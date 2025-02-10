Taylor Swift compared to Dominik Mysterio by WWE Hall of Famer due to one reason

Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest heels on the WWE roster right now. The Modern Day Latino Heat has been on a roll since turning to the dark side and abandoning his father, Rey Mysterio. Every time he walks down the ramp in front of the WWE Universe, he receives loud boos, further establishing himself as a top heel.

Recently, global pop star Taylor Swift was the talk of the town after she received a somewhat less than favorable reception from a live audience, prompting many to compare it to Dominik Mysterio's regular heat from the live audience. Swift attended the 2025 Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, aimed to win their third consecutive NFL Championship.

After fans booed Taylor Swift, various stars and celebrities worldwide shared their mixed reactions. One notable reaction came from WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who had an interesting perspective on Swift facing deafening boos from the packed crowd.

The tag team legend noted that everything was like pro wrestling, where Donald Trump received cheers akin to those for CM Punk, while Taylor received heat similar to Dominik Mysterio’s.

“Trump gets the Punk pop... Taylor gets Dom heat... It's all pro wrestling,” Bully Ray wrote.

Dominik Mysterio could play a significant role in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW

The next edition of Monday Night RAW is crucial for Dirty Dom as his faction member Finn Balor will compete in singles action to secure a spot in the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, joining CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena. The winner will get a chance to participate in WrestleMania 41 and challenge for the world championship.

Dominik, one of the dirtiest players in the game, will hope to ensure Balor's progress to the Chamber match. This could help him mend his troubled relationship with Balor by aiding him to secure a victory and move closer to the title picture.

That said, the proposed angle remains speculative at this point, and it will be intriguing to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Dominik Mysterio, with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching.

