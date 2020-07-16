Taz explains the ending to the match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage

Last night, Jon Moxley and Brian Cage squared off in a match for the AEW World Championship. The two AEW stars pushed each other to the limit. Before the match, Jon Moxley promised to tear Brian Cage's surgically repaired bicep right off his bone. It looked like the AEW World Champion would stay true to his promise if Tazz hadn't thrown in the towel to stop the match.

Taz stops Brian Cage vs Jon Moxley

Taz realized that Jon Moxley might just rip Brian Cage's bicep right off the bone and decided to throw in the towel to save his client. Many fans expected to see a clean finish in the match that has been built for over a month.

Brian Cage and Jon Moxley were initially slated to face off on night two of AEW Fyter Fest. But Moxley's wife, Renee Young, tested positive for COVID-19 and the AEW World Champion didn't want to put his fellow wrestlers at risk if he had contracted the virus from her.

During the match, Jon Moxley kept working the surgically repaired arm of Brian Cage. He held him in an armbar and a crossface before Taz realized that his client couldn't take any more damage, throwing the towel to save Cage from another hiatus from wrestling.

Taz took to Twitter to explain his actions in the AEW World Championship match at Fight for the Fallen.

some of you DO understand why I did what I did during the #AEW World Title match between @JonMoxley v @MrGMSI_BCage...but for those who are mad about it, understand this I would do the exact same thing in that same situation again. #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 16, 2020

After the match, Brian Cage looked to seek revenge by blindsiding Jon Moxley. But he was interrupted when the lights went off. When the lights came back on, Darby Allin was seen on the turnbuckle. The returning wrestler jumped on Cage with a skateboard in hand. The Machine and Taz decided to retreat to fight another day.

Brian Cage had forced Darby Allin out of action when he injured Allin at AEW Double Or Nothing in May.