Taz slams a fan online for saying Vince McMahon lives rent-free in his head 

Former WWE Superstar Taz has hit back at a fan on social media for saying that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon lives rent-free in his head.

Taz has been quite active on Twitter this week. He compared Kevin Owens donning the Stone Cold Steve Austin look to Don Callis coming out to Kenny Omega’s music in AEW Revolution Buy-In Show.

Much to Taz's surprise, one fan claimed the current AEW man has not gotten over his WWE release.

Taz replied to the fan in an aggressive manner, making it crystal clear that it was he who decided to part ways with WWE and not the other way round. He also went on to mention that the fan's statement made no sense to the former World Heavyweight Champion.

You can check out the tweet below:

taz @OfficialTAZ Oh please get the fuck out of here dude! I’m just trying to have some fun with fans on here. Here is a history lesson, I quit their company. my choice…do the math. Very ridiculous statement by you. And I don’t need your disingenuous bullshit “all due respect”. Have a nice day! twitter.com/migs121788/sta… Oh please get the fuck out of here dude! I’m just trying to have some fun with fans on here. Here is a history lesson, I quit their company. my choice…do the math. Very ridiculous statement by you. And I don’t need your disingenuous bullshit “all due respect”. Have a nice day! twitter.com/migs121788/sta…

Powerhouse Hobbs opens up about his mentor Taz

AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs recently heaped praise on Taz, who happens to be his on-screen mentor and manager.

The 31-year-old athlete was recently in conversation with Jonathan Hood on Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, where he explained that the former color commentator made him believe that he is a killer. He also praised the work Taz has done in developing superstars like Hook and Ricky Starks.

"Taz is great as a leader. Every time, Taz has pulled me aside and be like, hey, you're an assassin, and you're a killer. I need you to go do this, and I need you to go handle that, and that's what I do. You're a longtime wrestling fan, so you know what Taz has brought to the table throughout his career, and that's what he's been putting into Hook, Ricky Starks, and into myself," Powerhouse Hobbs said.

Steve Fall @SteveFall



2000 – ECW’s Living Dangerously PPV took place at the Convention Centre in Asbury Park, New Jersey.



The main event saw FTW Champion Taz defeat ECW Champion Sabu to unify the two titles.



@OfficialTAZ @TheRealSabuECW THIS DAY in wrestling history.2000 – ECW’s Living Dangerously PPV took place at the Convention Centre in Asbury Park, New Jersey.The main event saw FTW Champion Taz defeat ECW Champion Sabu to unify the two titles. THIS DAY in wrestling history.2000 – ECW’s Living Dangerously PPV took place at the Convention Centre in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The main event saw FTW Champion Taz defeat ECW Champion Sabu to unify the two titles.@OfficialTAZ @TheRealSabuECW https://t.co/j9jCFw7VWW

What do you think about Taz's response to the fan online? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Prem Deshpande