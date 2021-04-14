Taz tears into WWE for not acknowledging him on the anniversary of ECW Barely Legal

Taz wants WWE to acknowledge him.

On this day, 24 years ago, ECW held their first-ever pay-per-view, Barely Legal, at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One of the biggest matches on the show saw "The Human Suplex Machine" Taz go one-on-one with Sabu for the first time in Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Earlier this afternoon, WWE acknowledged the historic day by releasing a video package on ECW Barely Legal. The company tagged Paul Heyman, Rob Van Dam, Lance Storm, Bully Ray, and Tommy Dreamer in the process.

WWE failed to tag either Taz or Sabu, which the former, who currently works for AEW, first acknowledged when he saw the tweet on Twitter.

"It’s hilarious that you people didn’t tag @TheRealSabuECW or me but..*eye roll emoji* too funny."

Taz didn't stop there, tweeting again roughly 10 minutes later to tear into WWE for "re-writing history" and not acknowledging him in a video clip that prominently featured both him and Sabu.

"If your gonna do the typical re-write history in WWE eyes and not acknowledge (or tag me) a MAIN EVENT of the show than edit me outta the video clip. You don't need to advertise ME for your subscription model."

Taz deserves acknowledgment for ECW Barely Legal in 1997

Some fans have been quick to point out that WWE didn't acknowledge Taz because he currently works for AEW. However, the company did tag Tommy Dreamer, who currently works for IMPACT Wrestling, so it's odd that both men couldn't have been tagged.

Some fans have attacked Taz for sharing his opinion on social media, and he's responded to a few of them. In one response, he clarified that it's not about being tagged in a tweet, but about the lack of acknowledgment for his contributions to arguably the most important pay-per-view ECW ever had.

"See to may fans it's just "oh, you weren't tag on a tweet". It's bigger than that, it's acknowledgment of someone's contributions to a historic show 24 years ago and I humbly & proudly saw I was a pretty big part of that show."

Taz defeated Sabu in that match via submission, which can currently be seen on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

