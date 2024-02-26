Teased new Bloodline member posts ahead of WWE RAW after acknowledging Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns has a grip over the entire WWE. As The Bloodline's leader, he has one of the most powerful factions in the company, and now one of the teased new members of the faction has sent out a post.

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Grayson Waller hosted his talk show, inviting Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to speak on it. The show ended with his friend and tag team partner Austin Theory getting beaten up, with Waller not stepping in to help.

During the talk show, though, Waller also acknowledged Roman Reigns, asking everyone in Perth to do the same. In the weeks leading up to the event, Waller had been in focus for The Bloodline, with Reigns calling him to speak to him.

The young star appeared to be accepted within The Bloodline's inner circle, even teasing him joining the faction. Reigns even sent the camera person away when giving Waller his instructions for the Elimination Chamber event.

Waller posted about acknowledging Reigns ahead of WWE RAW as well, clearly showing that he had nothing but respect for the Tribal Chief. Whether he's actually a member of The Bloodline yet or not remains to be seen.

Roman Reigns's plans for Grayson Waller may not go beyond the Elimination Chamber show

As of now, nothing is confirmed, but Grayson Waller may have served the purpose he was meant to for The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns wanted someone representing his faction in Australia since neither he nor The Rock were traveling to the Elimination Chamber event.

Given the way things turned out, with Cody Rhodes announcing that he was challenging The Rock to a match at any place and any time, things may get chaotic when he decides to respond. The star is set to appear on SmackDown, so fans will probably get a clear answer about what's happening at WrestleMania.