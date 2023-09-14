Teddy Long discloses the hilarious reason why he had a falling out with 69-year-old legend (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was shown a clip of an interview by Bill Apter featuring 69-year-old legend Tony Atlas. While Atlas was full of praise for Long, the former SmackDown GM revealed a hilarious story of their falling out one time.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long told host Mac Davis and veteran journalist Bill Apter about a story of him and Tony Atlas. In the interview clip shown, Atlas praised the former SmackDown GM and said that he is the greatest talent Vince McMahon ever had.

Teddy Long revealed the hilarious story of him and Tony Atlas riding together, with Atlas refusing to stop so they could eat, leading to a falling out:

"Me and him [Tony Atlas] had a big falling out. We were riding and it was snowing really bad, and we were going into Boston. What I wanted to do, I had nothing to eat so I wanted to get some food. Tony was driving and just as we were getting to the hotel I asked Tony to stop and let me get a sandwich and he wouldn't stop the car and told me I had all day to eat."

He added:

"Oh god, he said that to me and I just went off on him. I said 'I know you're probably going to beat the hell out of me but I'll let you know how I f*cking feel.' Because I'm hungry and he wouldn't stop the car. So I get out and I wasn't riding in that car anymore. The next day I caught a ride with Mike Chioda or somebody. And when I got to TV, everybody was joking about it because Tony told everybody about it." [From 04:26 to 05:20]

Teddy Long revealed that Vince McMahon's former right-hand-man legitimately hated him

The WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was well-liked backstage, with Vince McMahon himself considering him an important figure. In fact, there was one time when Long had to be flown out to Pittsburgh, and McMahon ordered a private jet to be sent for him.

On the same episode, Teddy Long revealed how John Laurinaitis blocked Vince McMahon's private jet sent out for him purely due to spite:

"What he [Tony Atlas] was saying about them [WWE] sending me a private plane, [John] Laurinaitis hated me so bad that he knocked that out. He made sure that I didn't get the plane and made me drive. Laurinaitis blocked me from getting on the jet and Vince [McMahon] didn't even know." [From 03:32 to 04:00]

Long added that he didn't speak up about it because it would cause him problems. This is far from the first story of Laurinaitis' backstage antics, as another Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, revealed that Laurinaitis kept pushing Vince McMahon to take over his role as the head of talent relations.

He was highly critical of Laurinaitis' style of business, which he once described as "chicken s**t," but following Jim Ross' battle with skin cancer and other issues, he eventually met Laurinaitis and squashed the long-standing beef that they had.

