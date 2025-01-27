Teddy Long explains what goes behind a critical WWE decision (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was recently asked to draw on his experience to answer an important question regarding the creative department. He replied that circumstances played a big role in such decisions.

Over the years, fans have seen various kinds of title reigns in the Stamford-based promotion. While some reigns have been exceptionally long, like Roman Reigns' record-breaking run, some have been quite short-lived, like Drew McIntyre's World Heavyweight Championship reign. According to Teddy Long, a lot goes behind these booking decisions.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy was asked about whether title reigns should generally be long or short. He responded:

"I couldn't answer that rightaway because whoever they put the title on, if I am concerned about whether it's long-term or short-term, I need to see what are they gonna do. Now you got this belt around your waist, let me see what kind of performer you are going to be. How your work gonna be in the ring now. Then I can make that decision whether I wanna see you keep it for a while." [2:10 onwards]

Bill Apter also added to the WWE Hall of Famer's comment

According to legendary journalist Bill Apter, there was another factor that contributed to whether a WWE star needed to have a long title reign or not.

Adding to Teddy Long's comments on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that fan reaction played an important role in the decision. He explained:

"They also have to gauge the fan reaction of who's wearing this. If the person's not getting over with the crowd, turning during her or his match, then it's time for a short title reign." [2:40 onwards]

The question itself rose from Lyra Valkyria's recent crowning as the Women's IC Champion. It remains to be seen what is next for her in WWE.

