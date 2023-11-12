Teddy Long explains why prominent WWE name stays under the radar (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has provided his take on why a major WWE personality has intentionally stayed away from the spotlight.

The WWE personality is Michael Cole, one of the longest-tenured employees of the Stamford-based promotion. Cole has been with the company for more than two decades, making him well-versed in the workings of the business.

The 56-year-old has also managed to largely keep out of controversies and online discussions, something which Teddy Long recently addressed.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that Cole's low-key nature in terms of being the subject of media is a deliberate attempt to prevent negativity:

"Michael is a great guy, I don't blame Michael man. They low-key, they low-key, just like, you gotta be worried when all these people... social media, saying all kind of nasty things to you and stuff though... so Michael is low-key but he is a super nice guy," Teddy Long said. [1:00 onwards]

Michael Cole recently missed WWE RAW

Michael Cole has rarely missed any show of the company in his long tenure, making his absence on the October 16 episode of RAW felt by fans.

In his absence, Kevin Patrick took over the role of the play-by-play commentator. Despite the replacement, Cole's absence was quite palpable, leading to questions about his status.

However, the veteran temporarily took time off. Surprisingly, this was only the third time in his career that he missed a show.

Michael Cole started out in the company as a backstage correspondent, later being picked by Vince McMahon to be an on-screen commentator in 1999. Since then, he has been a steady member of the ensemble.

