Teddy Long reacts to recent WWE release: "I would have never let that guy away" (Exclusive)

WWE might have entered a new era, but practices like mass releases still prevail in the company. Jinder Mahal was recently let go by WWE, and Teddy Long, for one, feels it wasn't the right call.

Jinder Mahal's story in pro wrestling is one of sheer perseverance. After being released following a four-year stint in WWE, during which he was a member of 3MB, Jinder Mahal reinvented himself and was re-signed by the promotion in 2016, eventually becoming world champion.

In recent times, the Modern Day Maharaja formed an alliance with Veer Mahaan and Sanga, who were also released during the cuts in April.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long, Bill Apter, and Mac Davis briefly discussed Jinder Mahal's release, and they all believed the superstar should have been retained.

Teddy Long, in particular, stressed the immense potential of the alliance between Mahal and Indus Sher. He believed that their faction had the makings to be successful on TV.

If Long ran World Wrestling Entertainment, Jinder Mahal would still be a part of their roster, as he expressed:

"No (if he saw problems with Jinder Mahal's work). That team that they had and put him with, they were perfect for each other! That was the perfect team, I mean, they went together like a hand in glove. So, I don't know what the deal is there, but I would have never let that guy away. I mean, and they looked good and Jinder was the right guy for them." [00:55 onwards]

Jinder Mahal is wholly optimistic about his future after an unexpected WWE release

For a certified former world champion who had angles with Seth Rollins and The Rock not too long ago, seeing Jinder Mahal's ouster came as a shocker to many.

Mahal, though, is a seasoned player in the business and is still as motivated as ever to achieve new career goals. The 37-year-old star posted an emotional message on his social media handles and began by expressing gratitude for having had a tremendous time in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Jinder Mahal has already moved on from the past and teased possibly becoming a global superstar, name-dropping multiple countries where he could appear after his WWE exit.

Mahal is no stranger to facing challenges in and outside the squared circle, and hopefully, with a new name, he can write another memorable chapter in his career.

If you use the quote from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.