Teddy Long recalls former WWE star getting slapped by his wife at a bar (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently recalled the time when Barbarian's wife struck him down with a slap after he created a ruckus at a bar.

Barbarian is known for his time in WWE from 1988 to 1992 and later from 1994 to 1995. During his first run with the company, the 64-year-old was part of the tag team, The Power of Pain, alongside The Warlord, while he worked as part of The New Headshrinkers during his second, brief run. Once WCW went out of business in 2000, Barbarian transitioned to the independent scene, where he still wrestles.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long took a trip in memory lane to recall a hilarious story about Barbarian. The WWE legend revealed that during one of their visits to a bar, Barbarian got so drunk that the management refused to serve him any more alcohol.

The former SmackDown General Manager added that things turned so chaotic that the bar management had to call the police to control the situation.

"Everybody's at the bar, drinking there, and I think the bartender, they wanted to cut Barbarian off, didn't wanna give him no more alcohol. He got pretty hot about that... So they called the police and locked these two glass doors so nobody could get in and get out. So Barb, he just went right over to those glass doors, and he just grabbed both of them... and he tore them both open with his own strength," said Teddy Long.

Teddy Long disclosed that things finally calmed down when Barbarian's wife showed up, struck him with a slap, and took him home.

"He pulled them over, he came right back in, and when the elevator door opens, there's Jimmy Boogie Woogie Man. He steps out, and Barbarian grabs him and throws him right back up in the elevator. There were police out there figuring out what to do with Barbarian. They got everything in the world; they were ready for him... His wife stepped in from somewhere; she came and looked at him and yelled, 'Barb!' and she just slapped him and told him, 'Come on here.' She took him right out of there," added Teddy Long. (5:22 - 6:34)

Teddy Long wants WWE to push Zelina Vega

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long lavished praise on Zelina Vega, who recently challenged for the SmackDown Women's Title at Backlash 2023.

Long believes Vega had the utmost dedication for her work and hoped WWE would push her after her break-out moment at the Puerto Rico show.

"Well, they should. She [Zelina Vega] has a really nice attitude. And I watched her go over [in] one of her matches the other night. I sat back and watched. She's very serious about her work, and she wants it real bad. Outstanding lady, I hope all good things happen for her too," said Long.

With Money in the Bank less than two months away, fans can expect Zelina Vega to have a memorable showing and possibly even win the Women's MITB match.

