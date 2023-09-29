Teddy Long remembers WWE Hall of Famer; calls him an "unbelievable" person (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer, Teddy Long, recently spoke about the late great Road Warrior Animal, and recalled working alongside him backstage in SWE Fury.

Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk, collectively known as The Road Warriors, were two of the most influential tag team wrestlers of all time. Not only did the duo find success in WWE, becoming three-time Tag Team Champions, but they also competed for WCW, NWA and several promotions across the globe.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long had nothing but nice things to say about Road Warrior Animal. Long revealed that apart from working with Animal and Hawk during their wrestling days, he had the chance to work with the former for a promotion a few years back.

"Animal was unbelievable, man. Great guy. Real nice, real respectful. I worked with them back when they were The Road Warriors. I had the chance to work with him before he passed. I was running a company out of Texas called SWE. And Animal had the chance to be down there. Me and Animal started working together behind the scenes doing creative and running the company. So, I had a great time working with him, man. Real nice guy," said Teddy Long. [2:00 - 2:33]

WWE Legend Teddy Long recalls Stephanie McMahon apologizing to him

In a recent interview, Teddy Long recalled the time when Stephanie McMahon apologized to him after booking him in a match back in 2003. Long recalled that after Vince McMahon expressed his displeasure about her booking decision, Stephanie approached him and apologized for putting him in the bout.

"Them beating me up or putting their hands on me, then that's gonna take my heat immediately," Long said. "He [Vince] was really hot about that. He really didn't like that. I think he talked to Stephanie about it. I remember Stephanie coming to me and apologizing to me about doing that. She said, 'My daddy didn't like that,' so that's how that went down."

Teddy Long is one of the greatest managerial figures in WWE history and was rewarded with a much-deserved Hall of Fame induction in 2017.

