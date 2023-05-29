Teddy Long reveals how Vince McMahon made him feel special during backstage incident with The Undertaker (Exclusive)

Teddy Long shared an interesting relationship with Vince McMahon during his time in WWE. He remains on good terms with him and rarely ever got on his bad side. He recently disclosed an incredible story about when he was called to sit in a room along with Vince and The Undertaker.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with co-host Mac Davis and legendary journalist Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long revealed what happened when he was called into Vince McMahon's room along with The Undertaker.

He said that he hardly said a word but when he was asked, Vince McMahon loved his idea:

"I'll tell you a good story. When I was doing that angle with The Undertaker, where he kidnapped me and everything. They called 'Taker first, and then they got me and the writers said they wanted me in Vince's office. So I had the chance to go and sit down and meet Vince and 'Taker and go over this whole thing. I was thinking, 'Wow, look at the position I'm in, sitting with Vince and 'Taker'. I don't say anything and then Vince [McMahon] goes over and says 'Are you going to say anything?'. So I'm like, I don't know what to say. They kept talking about the match, and I chimed in one little thing and I just looked at Vince and he's like 'God damn it! Let's do that!" (1:30-2:14)

He added that Vince McMahon made him feel special that day and that is one of the reasons why he is so loyal to him and WWE:

"I thought about that all day. I was sitting in there with two icons and going over something, so that made me feel really special. That's why I said, I'm not going to let this man down, I'm never going to mess this job up. And I never messed the job up - there were just people that didn't want me there." (2:15-2:31)

You can watch the full video below:

Teddy Long admits he tried to impress Vince McMahon

Back in the day when Teddy Long was still SmackDown GM, he said that there would be rehearsals before every show where staff were watching while every performer was handed a script.

Teddy Long admitted that he used to rehearse promos without a script to impress Vince McMahon:

"But I did that to impress Vince [McMahon], to let Vince know that 'Hey, I got this.' And Vince was very secure about Kayfabe. Nobody honors kayfabe anymore now, but Vince always wanted it to be real. So every time I walked out without a paper, you had maintenance people, you had a lot of people in the arena that are watching the rehearsals, and they see everybody else with a paper, then they're going to be like, 'They all had that paper, but Teddy Long didn't, he's real.' So that's another reason why I did it." (2:23 - 2:56)

Long admitted that he got a lot of haters because of this.

