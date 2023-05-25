Teddy Long's dream WrestleMania match is Braun Strowman vs current 27-year-old AEW Star (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman's return run in WWE may not have been as eventful as many hoped, but still, there has been some good that has come out of it, namely his partnership with Ricochet. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long named his dream WrestleMania match for Strowman, and the answer might surprise you.

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long appeared on the Q&A edition of The Wrestling Time Machine along with host Mac Davis. Davis asked Long on behalf of the fans about his dream match at WrestleMania, stating that he can name any wrestler from anywhere in the world.

The WWE Hall of Famer namedropped MJF and said that he would like to see the AEW World Champion face off against The Monster of All Monsters at The Showcase of the Immortals:

"For WrestleMania, I'll tell you what, I'd like to give them, maybe, MJF and Braun Strowman." [From 1:06 to 1:15]

Braun Strowman will start afresh on the red brand

Braun Strowman hasn't been in the main event picture, but his partnership with Ricochet is being adored by the fans.

WWE made the most out of the situation, and he has had a good pairing with the high-flying star. They lost to The Street Profits in a multi-team match at WrestleMania and have recently been drafted to RAW.

The duo will hope to find a fresh start as the division is considerably less stacked than SmackDown. With the company having now introduced a new World Championship, it will be interesting to see if they follow the same route with the Tag Team Titles that were unified a year ago by The Usos.

