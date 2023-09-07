Teddy Long says late WWE Hall of Famer always looked out for him (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently opened up about sharing screen space with the late great Terry Funk during the short-lived Funk's Grill segments in WCW.

Funk passed away at the age of 79 on August 23. Since then, fans and his colleagues have been celebrating his legendary career with their tributes for him. While most are aware of Terry Funk's exploits in the ring across the globe, he once hosted his own show, Funk's Grill, as part of WCW's programming in 1989-1990.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long revealed that Terry Funk looked out for him during their time in WCW. The former WWE manager added that he and The Undertaker, who went by the name Mark Callous back then, even made a few appearances on Funk's Grill.

Teddy Long also mentioned that he and Terry Funk always exchanged messages during Christmas, wishing each other good health.

"Yeah, Terry was one of the guys who definitely looked out for me back in the day. Had a lot of fun when we did a thing called 'Funk's Grill.' So, I made a couple of appearances in Funk's Grill. Me and Mark Callous before he was The Undertaker. So I had so much fun with Terry, and I did talk to him over the years, and he was one of the guys I always wished Merry Christmas to," said Teddy Long. [10:10 - 10:40]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo on working with Terry Funk in WWE

Last month, on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled working with Terry Funk in 1997-1998. The former WWE star added that he was stumped to see the Hall of Famer comfortably executing Moonsaults at the age of 53.

Vince Russo also mentioned that the Hardcore wrestling legend was easy to work with as he rarely clashed with the creative team.

"When I was working with Terry in WWE in 1997-98, bro, the dude was doing moonsaults at 53. Never batting an eye, never an issue creatively. Then I worked with him again in WCW. Just a pleasure to work with, somebody who absolutely loved the business," said Russo.

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say that Terry Funk's legendary body of work will continue to inspire and motivate a generation of up-and-coming professional wrestlers.

Who was your favorite guest on Funk's Grill? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena