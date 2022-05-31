Teddy Long tells a story about his WWE action figure

Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long revealed when he learned his WWE action figure would be discontinued.

Long began working for the global juggernaut in 1998 and spent time working both as a referee and a manager. He notably managed Mark Henry for a brief time in the early 2000s.

Following this, he was made General Manager of SmackDown between 2004 and 2012. During this time he gained cult status by making people go one-on-one with The Undertaker.

It is not uncommon for WWE to make action figures in the likeness of its personalities, and Long was no different. However, in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, the veteran discussed the time when WWE's former head of Talent Relations John Laurenitis told him that his figure would be discontinuedL

“One night at one of the WrestleMania parties, the guy from Jakks Pacific, he comes up to me, he’d been drinking a while and he said, ‘Well, won’t be seeing no more action figures of you, Teddy Long, we’ve been told not to make any more action figures.’ I guess the alcohol told him to tell me that.”

When did Teddy Long get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Theodore Long, as well as being one of WWE's most well-liked on-screen authority figures, is a WWE Hall of Famer.

Long was inducted as part of the Class of 2017, inducted alongside Beth Phoenix, Kurt Angle, Rick Rude, Diamond Dallas Page, and The Rock n Roll Express. Teddy was inducted by John Bradshaw Layfield and Ron Simmons of the APA.

Long last appeared on WWE TV in May 2021 on a throwback edition of SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Long pops up again on WWE TV in the near future. You can read more about him by clicking here.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far