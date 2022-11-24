Teddy Long thinks 45-year wrestling veteran legend to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive) 

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long believes legendary referee Earl Hebner deserves to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hebner is arguably the most influential referee in wrestling, having been around in the business for more than four decades. He has had stints in NWA, AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and above all, a 17-year tenure in WWE from 1988 - 2005. Earl Hebner recently made it clear that owing to his enormous services to the global juggernaut, he deserves to be rewarded with a Hall of Fame induction.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long echoed similar sentiments. He added that if WWE were ever to have a Hall of Fame ceremony exclusively for referees, there are plenty of names who could be inducted. Hebner, Jim Smith, Jack Doan, and Mike Chioda are some of the names Long mentioned.

"Well, I agree with Earl Hebner. If they ever decide they want to do a Hall of Fame for the referees and officials, there are a lot of guys. Jim White, god rest his soul, he should be one of them. I certainly agree with Earl Hebner, Mike Chioda, Jimmy Korderas, Jack Doan, Chad Patton, Nick Patrick; all of those guys are seasoned veterans of refereeing," said Teddy Long. (15:29 - 15:53)

Teddy Long wants Bill Apter in the WWE Hall of Fame

Furthermore, when host Mac Davis suggested wrestling journalist Bill Apter also deserves a place in the WWE Hall of Fame, Teddy Long wholeheartedly agreed. Long added that he had known Apter since the beginning of his career.

The former SmackDown GM also named wrestling photographer George Napolitano as someone who must be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I agree with you, Bill Apter, certainly. I first met Bill Apter when I broke into the business, so I have known him my entire career. The other guy, George Napolitano, has been around for, god, ages, and he always, you know, was there taking pictures, and they were like our media," added Teddy Long. (17:08 - 17:27)

Interestingly, Long is the only WWE major referee who's a part of the Hall of Fame. Before becoming an on-screen manager in 2004, Teddy Long worked as an official for the global juggernaut for close to half a decade.

