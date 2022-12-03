Tegan Nox breaks silence after shocking return on WWE SmackDown

After making a shocking return on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, it looks like Tegan Nox will be a part of the blue brand's women's division for the foreseeable future. She recently broke the silence after her return to the company.

After Triple H took over Vince McMahon's roles and duties in July, Hunter went on to rehire superstars who were released under the old regime in terms. After SummerSlam 2022, a plethora of superstars began to return under the new regime.

Last night, Damage CTRL appeared on WWE SmackDown. During their promo, the trio was interrupted by Liv Morgan. After a three-on-one assault on Morgan, Tegan Nox returned and attacked the trio to close the segment. After the show, she broke the silence by sharing an old photo with fellow NXT stars:

"Look at us…the bands back together."

All of the above women are on the main roster after Nox's return on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what's next for the rising superstar on the blue brand.

Dakota Kai mentioned how Tegan Nox was supposed to be the fourth member of Damage CTRL

Earlier this year, Bayley returned to the company after being on the sidelines due to an injury. Upon her return, she quickly formed Damage CTRL with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to conquer the red brand. Unfortunately, she failed to win the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair.

Nevertheless, the stable is having a successful run as Kai and SKY are now two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Speaking on Getting Over podcast, Dakota Kai mentioned that the original pitch for the stable involved Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae:

"When [Bayley] first mentioned it to me a couple of years [ago] […] it was myself, Candice LeRae and Tegan [Nox]. Those were the ones that were from the start. And obviously, things that happened from then until now, everything changes." [H/T - Wrestling News]

Damage CTRL might not be done with Tegan Nox, as it looks like Nox will be feuding with the trio with the help of Liv Morgan on the blue brand.

What did you think of Nox's return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes