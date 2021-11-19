Tegan Nox changes in-ring name following her WWE release

Tegan Nox reacted to her WWE release by changing her name on social media and reverting to the in-ring moniker from her days on the independent circuit.

Nox will once again be known as "Nixon Newell," and fans of the former NXT star seem excited to see her post-WWE run. Here's the released WWE star's tweet:

Nox also reacted to a message from an old opponent, Chris Brookes, and she even promised to rekindle her rivalry with the English pro wrestler.

Tegan Nox's WWE stint

Tegan Nox took to wrestling in 2013 after giving up a potential career in football. The Welsh talent spent her time in Attack! Pro Wrestling and worked for several other top British companies before securing a WWE contract in 2017.

Newell also wrestled with many well-known indie promotions until reports suggested that WWE brought her on board to participate in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. While Nox could not compete in the tourney due to an untimely ACL injury, she eventually made her WWE debut in April 2018 at an NXT house show.

Nox went on to form a fruitful alliance with Dakota Kai on NXT TV in 2019, which ended when Kai turned heel to begin an entertaining feud. Despite coming close on a few occasions, Nox was unable to taste championship glory in NXT.

WWE never seemed to have any creative plans for the superstar once she got called up to the main roster as her on-screen partnership with Shotzi Blackheart also came to an abrupt end during the Draft.

Despite showing tremendous potential, Tegan Nox's WWE career was massively affected by frequent injuries right from the beginning of her stint. Nox is a highly-rated talent and should have no problems getting bookings once her WWE non-compete clause expires. The 27-year-old star looks more than ready to hit the ring again as Nixon Newell, and we can't wait to see what's in store for her future.

