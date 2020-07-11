Tegan Nox confirms relationship

Tegan Nox and her partner confirmed the relationship on social media.

The NXT Superstar is scheduled to face Io Shirai for the Women's title next week.

NXT Superstar Tegan Nox has confirmed her relationship.

While this week's SmackDown wasn't the best of episodes, Tegan Nox managed to grab all the headlines during the show as she confirmed her relationship in an Instagram post.

Tegan Nox posted a photo with a woman named Sierra St. Pierre, along with the caption "Life is good". Sierra St. Pierre also put up the same photo on her Instagram handle with the caption, "It's hard being the famous one in the relationship".

You can check out the Instagram posts below:

Tegan Nox thus becomes only the second active female competitor after Sonya Deville in the WWE to have openly come out as a lesbian.

Tegan Nox's WWE career

Tegan Nox, real name Steffanie Rhiannon Newell, has been wrestling since 2014. The Welsh wrestler worked for various wrestling companies before getting signed by WWE in April 2017. She was originally scheduled to be a part of the Mae Young Classic in 2017 but had to be replaced as she tore her ACL before the tournament got underway.

She worked the NXT Live Event in April 2018 where she teamed up with Dakota Kai. Nox was one of the competitors in the Mae Young Classic 2018; however, she, unfortunately, suffered another serious knee injury against Rhea Ripley in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Advertisement

Nox would return to the ring in June 2019 at an NXT house show. She would go on to make her NXT UK debut in September before beginning a feud with NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray.

Tegan Nox would come back to NXT in October last year to team up with Dakota Kai, and the two Superstars and real-life friends formed an alliance that eventually broke up after Dakota Kai turned heel at NXT TakeOver: WarGames and attacked Nox.

Nox lost her Street Fight match against Kai at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Tegan Nox, however, was being built up for a title push and she recently won the #1 contender's match at NXT Great American Bash by defeating Dakota Kai, Candice LaRae and Mia Yim in the Fatal 4-way match.

Tegan Nox will face Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship on next week's episode of the Black and Gold brand.

Tegan Nox is right when she says that her life is good. She just confirmed her relationship and has a title shot scheduled for next week.

We, at Sportskeeda, take this opportunity to wish the happy couple.