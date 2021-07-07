Tegan Nox returns to NXT; proves to be deciding factor in title match

Tonight at NXT Great American Bash, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark teamed up together to take on the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell of The Way in a tag team match.

During the closing moments of the match, the lights in the arena went out and the tron displayed the 'charging' logo that the NXT Universe has witnessed in the past couple of episodes of the Black and Gold brand.

To everyone's surprise, when the lights came back on, Tegan Nox was seen standing on the entrance ramp of NXT and it became clear that The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard was behind those charging promos all along.

All four women inside the ring had surprised looks on their faces, especially LeRae, who looked as if she had seen a ghost.

The momentary distraction to The Way allowed Shirai & Stark to capitalize. Shirai sent LeRae into Hartwell and the collision sent the latter out of the ring.

With The Poison Pixie out on the floor, Stark hit Feast Your Eyes on Hartwell to pick up the win for her team and thereby became new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

To add salt to the wound, Nox then immediately went after LeRae and pummeled her with blows inside the ring as the latter was responsible for Nox sitting on the shelf for almost a year.

Why was Tegan Nox out of NXT for nearly a year?

Tegan Nox unfortunately has a history of knee injuries that have forced her to be sidelined from active competition on numerous occasions.

Nox once again tore her ACL on September 2020, which NXT showed in the storyline was a result of LeRae's attack on her on the September 23, 2020 episode.

Now that Tegan Nox is back and fully charged, it seems she has a score to settle with Candice LeRae. NXT already boasts of a strong women's division and Nox's return to the Black and Gold brand is another icing on the cake.

