"Tell my family I love them" - WWE Legend's request to The Undertaker before falling off the Hell in a Cell structure 

Hell in a Cell is one of the most brutal match types in WWE history. One of the most iconic moments to ever take place in the bout's history is The Undertaker chokeslamming Rikishi off the cell at Armageddon in 2000. Before taking the big bump, Rikishi had a special request for The Deadman.

The match also involved The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Kurt Angle with the WWE Championship on the line. During the bout, The Undertaker sent Rikishi flying off the roof of the cell into a pine chip-filled bed in the back of a truck.

During his recent appearance at Steel City Comic Con, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was feeling a bit hesitant to take the bump, especially after he noticed that WWE added steel railings on the side truck.

"Let me tell you how that match there, for me, you know when we — that bump is so iconic, it’s so seen all over the world every time this Hell In A Cell pay-per-view is advertised, every time I watch that bump, that fall off the top of the cage onto that steel flatbed, you know when the time came for what we call a walk-through, the walk-through is like, ‘We’re gonna see where you’re coming from here to here’ and during that time during the walk-through, that same flatbed when it came out the first time, there was no steel railings," said Rikishi. "There was no steel railings here, but during the live show when they came out, there were steel railings here."

"Now, you’re trained as a professional wrestler–during a live show–is to adapt," he added. "The show goes on. I already knew I had to take that bump. That was the money bump, but when it came out and I seen those railings, in my mind, I’m good, but if I don’t hit my mark on that flatbed, I might as well say — I wouldn’t be here today to talk to you. So when that time came, you know, Taker had grabbed me in the chokehold and I just paused for a minute because I didn’t know if this was gonna be the end of me or am I gonna make it and the last thing I said to him, I said, ‘Tell my family I love them.’" (H/T POST Wrestling)

Thankfully, everything went ahead as planned and Rikishi took the bump. The Hall Of Famer added that he receives residuals every time the clip is shown by WWE.

Rikishi wants Too Cool in the WWE Hall Of Fame

Too Cool

Rikishi was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2015 by his twin sons Jimmy and Jey Uso. He was a member of Too Cool along with Scotty 2 Hotty and Brian Christopher during the infamous Attitude Era.

Rikishi stated that he feels Scotty 2 Hotty and Brian Christopher should also get a spot in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

"Well I miss them [Scotty 2 Hotty & Brian Christopher Lawler]," said Rikishi. "You know, for the record, I think Too Cool should be [in] the WWE Hall Of Fame. They were a big part of the Attitude Era and they were a big part of my career as well."

Too Cool was one of the most entertaining teams in WWE during their time, so it would be great if they got inducted into the most prestigious hall of fame in the industry.

